LONDON Sunderland striker Fraizer Campbell has joined Championship (second division) leaders Cardiff City on a three-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Campbell, who won his only England cap in February last year, has moved for an undisclosed fee having scored 10 goals in 72 appearances for Sunderland since joining in 2009, including one strike in 15 matches this season.

The former Manchester United player, 25, will seek to help Cardiff win promotion to the English top flight for the first time since 1962.

