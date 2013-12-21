Cardiff City's manager Malky Mackay talks on a mobile phone before their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay arrived for his side's Premier League game at Liverpool on Saturday (1245 GMT) despite media reports saying he had been told to resign or be sacked.

"These are things I'll deal with in time," the dignified Scot told BT Sport television ahead of the kickoff.

"My whole focus is on the job in hand. A lot of nice people have said a lot of nice, kind things," he added about the huge support he has received across the game.

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan's unorthodox running of the club has bemused fans of the promoted Welsh side, not least his decision to change the "Bluebirds" home shirts from blue to red.

They have made a decent start to their first Premier League campaign and lie 15th. However, the Malaysian tycoon complained this week that Mackay had overspent in the transfer window and would not receive "a single penny" in January despite requests.

Cardiff fans held up banners saying "Tan out" and "We want our club back" while Tan, wearing shades, was booed and heckled with shouts of "get lost" as he arrived at Anfield.

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers said this week that Tan knows "nothing about football".

Pundits have long bemoaned the actions of several new owners in English football, with Hull City fans at loggerheads over a move to change their name to Hull Tigers and Blackburn Rovers supporters aghast at the running of their club by Indian chicken processing firm Venky's.

