Feb 7 Cardiff City striker Kenwyne Jones is looking to inflict further misery on Swansea City when the Welsh rivals clash in the Premier League on Saturday.

Swansea sacked manager Michael Laudrup this week after a poor run of form that has left them two points above the drop zone, having won one of their last ten league matches.

Cardiff are no strangers to drama themselves this season, with a very public fallout between club owner Vincent Tan and former manager Malky Mackay ending with the Scot being sacked in late December.

They remain in the relegation zone in 19th place, seven places and three points behind their south Wales rivals, and Jones said his side was keen to take advantage of Swansea's woes and claim three points.

"They are not necessarily vulnerable, but at times you have to be aware that they could be a wounded animal," said Jones, who joined Cardiff from Stoke City last month and scored on debut in the 2-1 win over Norwich at the weekend.

"They are probably in disarray but come 5:30pm (1730 GMT) tomorrow we will see what happens," he told reporters.

"We are trying to inflict as much pain as we can as I believe we need the points more."

Visitors Cardiff, who won the last meeting between the two at home in November, are looking to become the first team to do a league double over the other in the 102 years that the derby has been played.

"We know that this is a chance to create history," manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the club's website (www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk).

"That's something that is in the back of everyone's minds, I'm sure.

"That's what everyone dreams about - to play and beat their local rivals. That's especially the case for the local lads in the squad. We've had some tough games and we're looking forward to this one as well." (Reporting By Josh Reich; Editing by Rex Gowar)