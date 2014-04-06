April 6 Cardiff City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his struggling side are in need of some divine inspiration after a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday left their Premier League status hanging by a thread.

Nineteenth-placed Cardiff have 26 points from 33 matches and, with five games remaining this season, are six points off Norwich City in 17th place.

They are one point ahead of bottom club Sunderland, who have three matches in hand ahead of their trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

"We need to produce a miracle to stay up now," said Solskjaer, who has won two of his 13 league games since replacing Malky Mackay in January at the Welsh club, who were promoted from the second-tier Championship last season but are in serious danger of an immediate return.

"I am full of fight. If you produce a miracle - that sometimes happens in football - you are still capable of getting out of this and staying in the Premier League."

Cardiff failed to impose themselves on Tony Pulis's rejuvenated Palace and two strikes from Jason Puncheon and one from Joe Ledley, both former Cardiff players, gave the south London side a comfortable victory.

"It was a big game for us and I am very disappointed for the fans and players that we ended up with a performance like this," added Solskjaer.

"There was a lack of belief a little bit towards the end. We ran out of ideas.

"It has been a tough season for everyone involved with the club. In the second half it showed a little bit that it has taken its toll." (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Josh Reich)