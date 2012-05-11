LONDON May 11 Cardiff City's Malaysian owners
have ditched plans to change the club's colours from blue to red
and replace their bluebird badge with a dragon following strong
opposition from supporters.
However, Chairman Dato' Chan Tien Ghee said that while the
kit proposals had been dropped, the Welsh club's "troubling
financial outlook" meant other changes were inevitable.
Cardiff, who play in the second tier of English football,
have played in blue for more than 100 years but red is
considered a lucky colour in Asia. The dragon appears on the
Welsh national flag and is hugely symbolic in the Far East.
"The new club crest and home colours which were being
discussed were intended to demonstrate the symbolic fusion of
Welsh and Asian cultures through the use of the colour red and
the predominant featuring of a historical Welsh dragon under the
Cardiff City FC name," Chan said in a statement on the
Bluebirds' website (www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk).
"This would have been a springboard for the successful
commercialisation and promotion of the club and its brand,
driving international revenues and allowing us to fund transfers
and success locally, thereby giving the club the best chance of
competing at the higher reaches of competition.
"This was not meant as a slight in any way, shape or form on
the club's traditions or history, which we recognise are the
lifeblood of any club.
"It was intended as a positive change to allow us to adapt
and embrace the future. Notwithstanding a number of rumours,
there were no further plans to turn the stadium red or make
other radical change."
'RICH HISTORY'
Chan said the depth of feeling against the plans had brought
about the change of heart.
"In the light of the vociferous opposition by a number of
the fans to the proposals being considered as expressed directly
to our local management and through various media and other
outlets, we will not proceed with the proposed change of colour
and logo and the team will continue to play in blue at home for
the next season with the current badge."
Chan also denied there had been any move to change the
club's name.
"I can categorically state that there were never any plans
to rename the club," he said.
"Cardiff City Football Club has a rich history, which we are
honoured to celebrate and share locally, nationally and
internationally."
However, he said changes were needed in the immediate future
to redress a troubling financial outlook and allow Cardiff to
pursue their ambition of promotion to the Premier League.
"It is clear to all concerned that the club simply cannot
continue to function and exist in its current state, effectively
losing large amounts of money each month, while acquiring more
and more debt," he added.
Cardiff, who last played in the top flight in 1962, have
flirted with success in recent seasons having been beaten in the
FA Cup final in 2008 and in this season's League Cup final when
they lost to Liverpool on penalties.
Earlier this week they were beaten in the Championship
promotion playoffs for the third successive season.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)