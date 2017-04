LONDON Dec 27 Premier League Cardiff City sacked manager Malky Mackay on Friday following a protracted disagreement with the club's Malaysian chairman Vincent Tan.

"The Board of Directors at Cardiff City have relieved Malky Mackay of his duties. A new first team manager will be appointed in due course," the Welsh side said in a statement on their website (www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk).

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Justin Palmer)