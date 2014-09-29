LONDON, Sept 29 Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan wants to appoint Leyton Orient boss Russell Slade as manager in the hope he can usher in a new era of stability at the Welsh side and beat Arsene Wenger's long-service record at Arsenal.

Three managers have left since the Malaysian billionaire bought the Championship (second tier) club in 2010 and now Tan believes Slade is the man to stop the managerial merry-go-round.

Tan told Sky Sports that Cardiff's board of directors picked the last three managers and, following the resignation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this month, he was taking the recruitment process into his own hands.

"He was identified by me," the 62-year-old Tan said of Slade, who tendered his resignation with third-tier Orient last Wednesday, in an interview broadcast on Monday.

"We now have a little problem with Leyton Orient but that is being sorted out.

"Dave Jones wasn't recruited by me. Malky Mackay wasn't recruited by me. In a way, Ole wasn't recruited by me. I said now, the next manager I will select and I think that he (Slade)will make a good manager for us.

"All I can say to the Cardiff fans is give him a chance, give him a break."

Solskjaer, the former Manchester United and Norway striker, was in charge at the Welsh club for less than eight months and after relegation from the Premier League last season endured a bad start to the current campaign.

Tan hopes Slade could one day beat the reign of Wenger, the longest-serving current manager in British soccer who has been at Arsenal for 18 years and counting.

"I hope Russell Slade can beat Arsene Wenger's record," he said.

The Malaysian recognised, however, that he might not be at the club to see that happen.

Tan said he was praying that Cardiff gained promotion back to the Premier League, at which point he would consider following the advice of friends and family to sell the club.

That would not see him leaving English soccer though, with Tan, who also owns Bosnia's Premiere League football club Sarajevo, saying he would buy another club nearby.

"If I sell Cardiff, I will buy another club in the UK," he explained.

"I love football. I'm looking to buy another club in Europe and then I may invest in a club in the US, in the MLS." (Reporting By Sam Holden, editing by Alan Baldwin)