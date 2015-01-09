LONDON Jan 9 Cardiff City will ditch their controversial red home strip and return to their traditional blue colours and bluebird badge, the English Championship club said on Friday.

Malaysian owner Vincent Tan changed Cardiff's home colours to red and the club crest to a dragon in 2012 in an attempt to expand the Welsh club's appeal in international markets.

That decision angered Bluebirds supporters, however, and with attendances dwindling, Tan decided to revert to the team's traditional blue colours after a conference call with the club's board members.

Cardiff will play in blue for their Championship (second tier) match against Fulham at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday after gaining special permission from the Football League to make the change.

"Starting from Saturday, 10 January 2015 and until the end of this season, our home kit shall be blue. Our away kit shall be red," Tan said in a statement on the club website (www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk).

"For the 2015/16 season, Cardiff City's home kit colour shall be blue. Our away kit colour shall be red.

"The club badge will be redesigned to reflect the dominance of the Bluebird, while celebrating the proud history and heritage of the club.

"I also wish to incorporate elements representative of my culture and beliefs, which I hope are respected."

Cardiff, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are 12th in the Championship table and manager Russell Slade said he welcomed the decision.

"I believe this will be a giant step forward to go with the traditional blue," Slade told reporters.

"If we can play in blue on Saturday I would expect it to be the best atmosphere I would have experienced here, and probably for some of the players it would be the best they have experienced for a long time." (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)