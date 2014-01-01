LONDON Former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to take over as manager at Cardiff City after joining club owner Vincent Tan in the directors' box to watch their Premier League match at Arsenal on Wednesday.

Norwegian media earlier reported that Solskjaer had flown from Kvernberget airport in Kristiansund, close to his home, in a Malaysian-registered private jet.

Citing sources close to the board of Norwegian club Molde, where Solskjaer has been manager for the past three seasons, TV2 reported that negotiations were at an advanced stage and that he was due to take over before Saturday's FA Cup tie against Newcastle United.

Solskjaer, the hot favourite to succeed Malky Mackay, sat alongside controversial owner Tan at the Emirates Stadium during Wednesday's game and was seen to be chatting and laughing.

Mackay was sacked on December 27, seven months after winning promotion to the Premier League.

Solskjaer has won two league titles and the Norwegian cup since taking over at Molde, and was previously linked with vacancies at Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor/Mitch Phillips; editing by Ed Osmond)