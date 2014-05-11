Cardiff City's owner Vincent Tan looks on during their English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace, at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Cardiff City's controversial Malaysian owner Vincent Tan has promised to reconsider his decision to change the club's colours but only after the Welsh side regain Premier League status.

Promoted last season, the Bluebirds were resigned to an immediate return back to the second-tier Championship after they lost 3-0 at Newcastle United a week ago.

Tan ruled out leaving the club but was ready to review last year's rebranding that irked many fans as Cardiff changed from its traditional blue to a new red strip and replaced the bluebird on its club crest with a red dragon.

"I would like to focus on getting back to the Premier League and after we are there I will definitely agree to sit down and find a solution - maybe we can have a compromise," the 62-year-old businessman told the BBC.

"I am not a quitter. I will stay until we get ourselves up and then we will see whether we can work out this colour change and compromise. If we can, maybe I will stay for a long time."

Tan had earlier said that the fans would have to find a new investor if they had problems with his way of functioning. He appeared to have mellowed down since, as he spoke of his commitment with the club.

"No-one should question my commitment. I will not quit while we are in this situation. I am not a quitter, nor a loser. A quitter never wins; a winner never quits," he added.

"I won't walk away and let it go bust because if I want to walk away I must go and look for a new owner to take my place. That is being responsible. I don't do things in an irresponsible manner. I have a better chance of recouping my investment if it's in the Premier League."

Tan welcomed ex-manager Malky Mackay's decision to drop a legal case against the side after his mid-season dismissal and claimed he had been victim of negative image perception.

"I said before, one day some people will apologise to me for what they have done. Some people made me out like the villain. I'm supposed to be the Bond villain, but actually I'm James Bond," Tan said.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)