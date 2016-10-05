Oct 5 Cardiff City have appointed Neil Warnock as manager following the sacking of Paul Trollope, the Championship club (second tier) said on Wednesday.

The 67-year-old Warnock has also managed English clubs Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and most recently Rotherham United.

"Cardiff City Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Neil Warnock as First Team Manager," the club said in a statement on their website (www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk).

He will work along assistant manager Kevin Blackwell and first team coach Ronnie Jepson at the Welsh side.

Cardiff are second from bottom in the Championship, having won twice in 11 games this season. Trollope was sacked on Tuesday after spending less than five months in charge. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)