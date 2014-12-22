Dec 22 Former Queens Park Rangers defender and former Professional Footballers' Association chairman Clarke Carlisle is fighting for his life in hospital following a serious road accident, the Mail Online reported on Monday.

The Newspaper's online site reported the 35-year-old had been struck by a lorry early on Monday morning and was airlifted to hospital.

Carlisle made more than 500 appearances for nine clubs, including Leeds United, Burnley and Blackpool, and had been working as a television pundit since retiring last year. (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Pritha Sarkar)