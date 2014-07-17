LONDON, July 17 Manchester United's Michael Carrick could miss the start of forthcoming season after suffering a serious ankle injury, new manager Louis van Gaal revealed on Thursday.

The 32-year-old England midfielder was seen being driven away early from the club's training ground on Wednesday and it is now feared his injury could mean he is unavailable for up to 10 weeks.

"Michael Carrick was injured in the last day or the day before," van Gaal, speaking at his first press conference as United's manager, told reporters.

"So that is, in my opinion, a big blow because he is an experienced player."

Asked how long it could take for Carrick to recover, the former Netherlands coach said: "Much too long for me."

The Premier League side travel to the United States for a pre-season tour on Friday with the midfielder likely to be left behind to work on his recovery.

United host Swansea City in their first Premier League fixture of the new season on Aug. 16. (Reporting By Sam Holden; Editing by Rex Gowar)