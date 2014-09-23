West Ham United's Andy Carroll, who has not played a single English Premier League match this season, leaves the team bus at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/Files

LONDON West Ham United can push on from their excellent start to the Premier League season and contend for a top six place, club record signing Andy Carroll said.

The burly frontman is recovering from a freak ankle injury he suffered in pre-season training in New Zealand but believes he can win his place back in the team that are eighth in the table after five games.

"It's been brilliant to see the way they've been playing and I can't wait to get back and be involved in it," he said on Tuesday, speaking as West Ham were unveiling details of their new hospitality facilities at the Olympic Stadium which will be their new home from 2016.

"We've got some great players now and the signings in the summer have been fantastic, the whole outlook of the team is a lot stronger than before.

"Even in training there are more people, more bodies, more people fighting for places.

"Its a great squad to be involved with but when I am on form and playing well I can get back into the starting lineup. It's a good thing to have to fight for your place and not just expect it," he added.

NEW PLAYERS

Manager Sam Allardyce brought in seven players during the close season, including 12.0 million pounds ($19.66 million) Ecuador international striker Enner Valencia, Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and Alex Song from Barcelona.

"We trust the manager, believe in the manager and have faith in the manager and it's not good when the fans are on his back. That's not nice and some players feel the pressure. But this is a great squad with great players and we are stronger than we were before," Carroll added.

The highlight of their season so far was their well-deserved 3-1 win over Liverpool at Upton Park on Saturday and Carroll believes West Ham can grab another major scalp when they visit faltering Manchester United this weekend.

"100 percent," he said, "there is no reason we can't go there and win again."

The 25-year-old, who joined West Ham for a club record fee of 15.0 million pounds from Liverpool last year after a season on loan at Upton Park, said he was "over the moon" at the way West Ham played against his old side and said there was an exciting new mood at the club.

"The new stadium looks fantastic. This club is only going one way and that's forwards. I don't see why we cant be a regular top six side now that we have the players we have brought in, and looking at the stadium -- it's all good.

"I am looking at December to come back. I am not rushing it like I've done before but hopefully in the next few weeks I can start training with the lads.

"It's been a nightmare in the treatment room. I started running 10 days ago. I can't wait to be back playing again."

(1 US dollar = 0.6102 British pound)

