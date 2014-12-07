LONDON Dec 7 Andy Carroll's two-goal performance in West Ham United's 3-1 Premier League victory of Swansea City on Sunday was his best since arriving at the club, according to manager Sam Allardyce.

The imposing England striker dominated Swansea's defence, scoring with two unstoppable headers as West Ham climbed to third with their third league win in eight days.

West Ham are a side reborn under Allardyce, so much so that doubts had been raised over powerhouse Carroll's role in the team, especially with his recent injury history and the form of summer signings Diafra Sakho and Enner Valencia.

Sunday's performance, however, was a timely reminder that, on his day, Carroll remains one of the most dangerous and effective forwards in the English game.

"I have to say it's very close to (his best performance). When he's scored two at the end of it then you'd have to say yes," Allardyce told reporters. "(Carroll) is unstoppable when he gets that space.

"People don't seem to talk about how good a technical ability it is to meet a ball that's in the air at the right time and guide it in the right place.

"Not just Andy but other players like Sakho (who added an emphatic third on his return from injury) seem particularly good at that which is good for us."

Carroll's ability to score goals in a system designed around his strengths has never been in question, unlike his ability to stay injury-free.

Since arriving at the club, first on loan in 2012 before a permanent transfer in 2013, Carroll has been plagued by persistent injuries which have robbed him of the chance to establish a consistent run in the team.

"You always have to just think about the positives [when injured], the medical staff have helped me a lot and it is credit to them that I am back," Carroll told the BBC.

"Until you score you don't feel like you are back but now I've scored I am definitely back." (Editing by Ian Chadband)