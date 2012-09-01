LONDON, Sept 1 England striker Andy Carroll is doubtful for the 2014 World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Ukraine after suffering a hamstring injury on his West Ham United debut on Saturday.

Carroll fell awkwardly after colliding with Fulham centre back Brede Hangleland midway through the second half of West Ham's 3-0 Premier League win at Upton Park.

The pony-tailed frontman, who joined the London club on a season-long loan from Liverpool on Thursday, immediately clutched his right hamstring and was substituted.

"He will probably be on our treatment bench for a while. He was injured on the jump with their centre-half and he over-extended himself," West Ham manager Sam Allardyce told the BBC.

"We won't know the extent of the injury until he is scanned and we see how serious it is."

England, already without injured key striker Wayne Rooney, open their Group H campaign away to Moldova on Friday before hosting Ukraine four days later.

Carroll had made an immediate impact for West Ham, flicking on a long ball inside the first minute which led to Kevin Nolan's opening goal.

The 23-year-old has moved to the capital in search of the form that led Liverpool to play a club record fee of 35 million pounds to Newcastle United in January 2011.

Carroll failed to live up to that price tag at Anfield, scoring 11 times, and West Ham have the option of a permanent deal to sign the striker for an undisclosed fee at the end of the season.