WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Chelsea suffer shock loss as Spurs close in
* Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in Merseyside derby (adds details, quotes)
LONDON Dec 24 England striker Andy Carroll has yet to play for West Ham United this season because of a foot injury but should be fit to return soon.
Manager Sam Allardyce said on Tuesday that he had studied Carroll, 24, closely in training and was convinced he was almost ready to make his comeback.
"Andy's training on a day to day basis with the rehab boys and improving all the time," Allardyce told the club website (www.whufc.com) ahead of Thursday's London derby at home to second-placed Arsenal.
"He's kicking, turning, twisting. He's improving all the time and I expect him back with us shortly.
"I'm not going to put days or weeks on it because I don't want to but it won't be too long," said Allardyce.
Fourth from bottom West Ham have struggled up front this season without Carroll, scoring 14 goals in 17 Premier League games. (Reporting by Tim Collings; editing by Tony Jimenez)
* Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in Merseyside derby (adds details, quotes)
April 1 Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.
April 1 There was a new air of defiance and optimism in Mauricio Pochettino's voice as the Tottenham Hotspur manager promised his side were ready to fight for the Premier League title after they had learned of a Saturday sensation back in London.