July 18 Queens Park Rangers have agreed a fee for Cardiff City defender Steven Caulker but the player is still considering other offers, the newly promoted club's manager Harry Redknapp told a news conference on Friday.

Redknapp hopes the prospect of playing alongside Rio Ferdinand, who signed from Manchester United on Thursday, will entice Caulker to join the west London club, who have replaced relegated Cardiff in the Premier League.

"He's got a couple of other clubs interested in him but I think he feels if he was playing with Rio, it could help him get back into the England team," said Redknapp, who worked with Caulker when they were at Tottenham Hotspur together.

The 22-year-old has made one appearance for England, scoring against Sweden in 2012.

Redknapp added that Ryan Giggs, who was caretaker manager at Manchester United towards the end of last season, told him that Ferdinand would have been his number one central defender if he had been given the job on a full-time basis.

Dutchman Louis van Gaal, who led the Netherlands to third place at the World Cup in Brazil, took over at Old Trafford on Wednesday. (Writing by Steve Tongue; Editing by John O'Brien)