PRAGUE Long-serving goalkeeper Petr Cech says he will leave Chelsea rather than spend another season as understudy to Thibaut Courtois.

The 32-year-old Czech Republic international has lost his place to the young Belgian this term, starting only four Premier League games and being primarily used in the domestic cup competitions.

While accepting manager Jose Mourinho's decision, Cech said the situation could not go on indefinitely.

"I don't know what the club's idea will be. It looks like it works well with me and Thibaut as a duo," he told the Idnes newspaper.

"But that can work for one season only. I don't want another one like this," he added while on international duty for the Czechs who play Latvia in a Euro 2016 qualifier in Prague on Saturday.

Cech joined Chelsea in 2004 and has won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the Champions League and three League Cups, the last of which was this season when he was in goal for the 2-0 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

With Mourinho clearly favouring Courtois, Cech's future will be of interest to a host of top clubs across Europe.

"There always will be speculation, I leave it for the summer," Cech said.

"It will be important to sit down with the club, with the manager, to consider all the pros and cons. We will see what will work out the best."

Asked about a possible move to European champions Real Madrid, Cech said: "Whan a specific offer comes I will consider it. There are offers one cannot turn down".

(Reporting by Michael Kahn, additional reporting by Robert Mueller, writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)