LONDON, Sept 22 The last time a player looked as genuinely upset after scoring against his former club as Frank Lampard did when he scored against Chelsea on Sunday was also wearing a Manchester City shirt.

It might now be over 40 years since Denis Law back-heeled the ball into the Manchester United net and effectively condemned his old club to relegation, but it is often shown on television and remains a famous iconic image from the 1970s.

Law, one of Manchester United's all-time greats, simply walked back to the centre-circle looking stunned and forlorn.

It was his last goal in league football and as he said later, "I could not believe I was the player who sent United down. I have seldom been so depressed as I was that weekend."

His feelings were understandable, he had played over 400 times for United scoring 237 goals and that goal sealed their fate after 36 years in the top flight.

His non-celebration is the most famous of its kind and remained a rarity until much more recent times.

These days there is a growing trend of players not celebrating when they score against a former team where they might have spent a month on loan five years previously and opinion is split on Lampard's reaction on Sunday, with hundreds of users poking fun at him on social media sites.

Others 'respected' his actions and at the end of the game both sets of fans applauded him off.

The 36-year-old former England midfielder, who played 648 times for Chelsea, came on for David Silva after 78 minutes with City trailing 1-0 but seven minutes later he scored to make it 1-1 which was how the game ended.

The result brought Chelsea's perfect start to the Premier League season to a halt, saved his current club from a second successive home defeat, but left him dazed and confused.

"It's a really difficult one. I'd be unprofessional if I came on and didn't do my job so I'm mixed with it," he told Sky Sports.

"I woke up this morning and didn't know what I wanted from today so I'm glad it's out of the way. I guess this is a happy medium."

In a perfect world, Lampard would have embraced the fans wearing the same coloured light blue shirts as he was and hugged his team mates in joy at scoring.

Instead, he held out a hand signalling for them to keep away, which they ignored and engulfed him anyway.

UNEMOTIONAL MOURINHO

His former manager Jose Mourinho was far more unemotional, after all, it was he who allowed Lampard to leave Chelsea after 13 years there.

"Frank Lampard is a Man City player, I don't believe in stories of passion and heart, maybe I am too pragmatic in football," the Portuguese manager told Sky Sports.

"When he decided to go to a direct competitor to Chelsea then love stories are over. He did his job as a professional."

City manager Manuel Pellegrini, using Lampard while on loan from his MLS club New York City, responded by saying: "Chelsea didn't want Frank Lampard otherwise he would still be playing for them. I told him to go and score."

Alan Curbishley, the former Charlton Athletic manager who, like Lampard, began his playing career at West Ham, told Sky Sports on Monday he thought players were wrong not to celebrate scoring.

"I am very critical of players who don't celebrate against their old club, I think its ridiculous. But I do understand it with Frank, though I do wish players would celebrate."

One theory is that players are scared of retribution on Twitter or other social media if they celebrate, but as Lampard's case proved on Sunday, even if he shows his old club 'respect', he will still be lampooned.

As one kinder tweet read: Manchester City 1 (Lampard 85th own goal) Chelsea 1 (Schurrle 71st). (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)