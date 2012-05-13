May 13 English champions and runners-up since the league restarted in the 1946-47 season after World War Two: Champions Runners-up 1946-47 - Liverpool Manchester United 1947-48 - Arsenal Manchester United 1948-49 - Portsmouth Manchester United 1949-50 - Portsmouth Wolverhampton Wanderers 1950-51 - Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 1951-52 - Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur 1952-53 - Arsenal Preston North End 1953-54 - Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion 1954-55 - Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers 1955-56 - Manchester United Blackpool 1956-57 - Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur 1957-58 - Wolverhampton Wanderers Preston North End 1958-59 - Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United 1959-60 - Burnley Wolverhampton Wanderers 1960-61 - Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield Wednesday 1961-62 - Ipswich Town Burnley 1962-63 - Everton Tottenham Hotspur 1963-64 - Liverpool Manchester United 1964-65 - Manchester United Leeds United 1965-66 - Liverpool Leeds United 1966-67 - Manchester United Nottingham Forest 1967-68 - Manchester City Manchester United 1968-69 - Leeds United Liverpool 1969-70 - Everton Leeds United 1970-71 - Arsenal Leeds United 1971-72 - Derby County Leeds United 1972-73 - Liverpool Arsenal 1973-74 - Leeds United Liverpool 1974-75 - Derby County Liverpool 1975-76 - Liverpool Queens Park Rangers 1976-77 - Liverpool Manchester City 1977-78 - Nottingham Forest Liverpool 1978-79 - Liverpool Nottingham Forest 1979-80 - Liverpool Manchester United 1980-81 - Aston Villa Ipswich Town 1981-82 - Liverpool Ipswich Town 1982-83 - Liverpool Watford 1983-84 - Liverpool Southampton 1984-85 - Everton Liverpool 1985-86 - Liverpool Everton 1986-87 - Everton Liverpool 1987-88 - Liverpool Manchester United 1988-89 - Arsenal Liverpool 1989-90 - Liverpool Aston Villa 1990-91 - Arsenal Liverpool 1991-92 - Leeds United Manchester United 1992-93 - Manchester United Aston Villa 1993-94 - Manchester United Blackburn Rovers 1994-95 - Blackburn Rovers Manchester United 1995-96 - Manchester United Newcastle United 1996-97 - Manchester United Newcastle United 1997-98 - Arsenal Manchester United 1998-99 - Manchester United Arsenal 1999-00 - Manchester United Arsenal 2000-01 - Manchester United Arsenal 2001-02 - Arsenal Liverpool 2002-03 - Manchester United Arsenal 2003-04 - Arsenal Chelsea 2004-05 - Chelsea Arsenal 2005-06 - Chelsea Manchester United 2006-07 - Manchester United Chelsea 2007-08 - Manchester United Chelsea 2008-09 - Manchester United Liverpool 2009-10 - Chelsea Manchester United 2010-11 - Manchester United Chelsea 2011-12 - Manchester City Manchester United * Since the League began in 1888-89, the following clubs have won the title: 19 - Manchester United 18 - Liverpool 13 - Arsenal 9 - Everton 7 - Aston Villa, Sunderland 5 - Newcastle United 4 - Chelsea, Sheffield Wednesday 3 - Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City 2 - Portsmouth, Preston North End, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur, Derby County 1 - Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion, Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net; For the Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport/) Twitter: @PilcherReuters