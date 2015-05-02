LONDON May 2 Blackpool's game with Huddersfield Town on Saturday was abandoned in the 48th minute after fans of the relegated Championship side invaded the pitch in protest against the club's owners, the Oyston family.

With the scores locked at 0-0 shortly after halftime, hundreds of fans entered the pitch forcing referee Mick Russell to take the players off and, after an hour's delay, the match was abandoned.

The angered fans released flares and chanted towards the Oyston family in their director's box.

Before the match 2,000 Blackpool supporters protested -- for the second time in a month -- outside their Bloomfield Road Stadium at the culmination of a dismal season in which the club has collected just 25 points from 45 matches.

"Karl Oyston said 'judge me at the end of the season'," a spokesman for the Blackpool Supporter's Trust, who organised the protest, said.

"Now it is judgement day and it is time to let the Oyston's and the nation know that we have reached a unanimous verdict - guilty." (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing to Pritha Sarkar)