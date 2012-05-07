LONDON West Ham United edged closer to a Premier League return with a 3-0 home win over Cardiff City on Monday which completed a 5-0 semi-final aggregate triumph and sent them into the Championship (second division) playoff final.

Kevin Nolan and Ricardo Vaz Te scored in the first half and a late Nicky Maynard strike sealed a crushing win for the east London club, who were relegated from the top flight a year ago.

Blackpool and Birmingham City, who also went down from the Premier League last season, contest the other semi-final second leg on Wednesday with Blackpool taking a 1-0 lead into the game at Birmingham.

