LONDON Norwich’s 3-1 win over bottom side Rotherham United at Carrow Road on Saturday moved Alex Neil’s side up to the top of the English Championship (second tier) table, pushing former leaders Huddersfield into third place.

Wes Hoolahan, Cameron Jerome and Steven Naismith all scored before Dexter Blackstock's 74th-minute goal reduced the deficit.

Steve Bruce’s first game in charge of Aston Villa ended in a 1-1 draw -- their sixth in seven games -- with local rivals Wolves as both sides put away penalties in the first half.

Jack Grealish seemingly tripped over his own feet under pressure from Dominic Iorfa for Jonathan Kodjia to convert and put Villa ahead. Helder Costa equalised from the spot after Aly Cissokho's flailing arms had blocked his curling effort.

Steve McClaren enjoyed a winning start to his second spell as manager of Derby County with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United at the iPro Stadium.

Scotland international Johnny Russell scored from a corner for his first goal of the season.

Newcastle extended their unbeaten Championship run to three games as they thumped Brentford 3-1 at St James’ Park with goals from Ciaran Clark and Dwight Gayle giving The Magpies a two-goal advantage before half time.

Former Palace striker Gayle added his second goal of the day straight after the break, taking his season's tally to eight, before Brentford clawed back a goal through Scott Hogan.

Fulham twice came from behind at Oakwell to scoop all three points with a 4-2 win over 10-man Barnsley, who had Josh Scowen sent off.