LONDON Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion posted convincing wins on Saturday to move further away from their rivals at the top of the Championship.

Rafa Benitez's Newcastle continued their fine start to the season with first-half goals from Christian Atsu and Yoan Gouffran as they beat Cardiff City 2-1.

It left them still three points ahead of Brighton, who beat Bristol City 2-0 in the late game to move five points clear of third-placed Huddersfield Town.

The first Brighton goal was an amazing 45-metre strike from Steve Sidwell, who saw Robins' goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell off his line and lobbed him from the centre circle.

Leeds United's recent resurgence continued with a 3-2 victory at Norwich City that moved them into the playoff places, the winner coming from a late strike by Ronaldo Vieira.

Derby County's resurgence under Steve McClaren, who has returned for a second spell as manager, continued with a 3-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, who later confirmed Paul Lambert as their new boss.

Tom Ince, the son of former England international Paul, scored twice for Derby, his second goal coming from a penalty.

Rotherham United remained bottom after failing to win for a 12th successive game, losing 3-1 at home to Preston North End.

