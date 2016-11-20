LONDON Newcastle United, relegated from the Premier League last season, took another step towards an immediate return by winning 2-0 away to Leeds United on Sunday to stretch their lead at the top of the Championship (second tier) to five points.

Dwight Gayle, the league's leading scorer, claimed his 12th and 13th goals of the season with one in each half in front of a crowd of more than 36,000.

He capitalised on an error by former England goalkeeper Rob Green to score in the 23rd minute and added a second nine minutes into the second half, also from close range.

The eighth successive win put Rafa Benitez's side five points clear of second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion and nine in front of the four playoff places.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Toby Davis)