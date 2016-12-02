Britain Football Soccer - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - Sky Bet Championship - The City Ground - 2/12/16 Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles scores an own goal for Nottingham Forest's second goal Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

LONDON Jamaal Lascelles' late own goal gave Nottingham Forest a 2-1 win over Championship leaders Newcastle United who had two players sent off and conceded two penalties in an extraordinary first half on Friday.

Forest missed both spot kicks while Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett were dismissed for the visitors who took the lead through Matt Ritchie's opener in first-half stoppage time.

The home team fought back to level through Nicklas Bendtner after the break before Lascelles turned a corner into his own net with four minutes remaining to give Forest a third straight win that moved them up to 13th in the table.

Rafa Benitez's Newcastle, top with 40 points from 19 matches, two clear of Brighton and Hove Albion, have now lost two games in a row.

The match burst into life in the 32nd minute when Newcastle midfielder Shelvey was sent off for kicking out at Henri Lansbury and conceded a penalty.

Bendtner stepped up but could not beat Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow who was back at the City Ground having left Forest two years ago.

Despite being a man down, Newcastle opened the scoring when Isaac Hayden's cross found its way through to Ritchie who lashed the ball first time into the net.

There was still time for more first-half drama as Dummett was dismissed for bundling into Lansbury who dusted himself off to take Forest's second penalty, only to draw another excellent save from Darlow.

Bendtner made amends for his penalty miss when he dragged Forest level in the 52nd minute, poking the ball home from close range after his first effort was saved, before Lascelles' own goal decided an entertaining encounter.

