Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge - reports
Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.
LONDON Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle scored his 20th league goal of the season as the Magpies soared back to the top of the Championship table with a 2-1 win at Brentford on Saturday.
Gayle became the first Newcastle player to reach the 20-goal mark in a league campaign since Alan Shearer in 2003-04 but after he suffered an injury it was his replacement Daryl Murphy who emerged as their hero.
Newcastle had gone ahead through a dazzling first-half Gayle goal before he had to go off with a hamstring problem that manager Rafa Benitez hopes will not prove too serious.
After being pegged back by a Lasse Vibe equaliser, Murphy headed his first league goal for Newcastle in the 79th minute.
Newcastle's delight was coupled with the news that pacesetters Brighton & Hove Albion had surrendered top spot after going down 2-0 at Preston North End.
Newcastle have 55 points from 26 matches, a point clear of the Seagulls who have a game in hand, with third-placed Leeds United, who beat visiting Derby County 1-0 on Friday, now just six points adrift of Brighton.
In an all-Yorkshire promotion battle, sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday beat Huddersfield Town, who are fifth, 2-0 after the Terriers had Jack Payne sent off in the 70th minute.
Wedensday now have 45 points, a point behind Huddersfield and fourth-placed Reading, who lost 1-0 at home to Queens Park Rangers on Thursday but have a game in hand.
(Reporting by Ian Chadband)
PARIS Rafa Nadal responded to his billing by French Open tournament director Guy Forget as the greatest claycourter in history by brushing aside Benoit Paire 6-1 6-4 6-1 on Monday, launching his bid for a 10th title on the Paris clay.