Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
LONDON Newcastle United returned to the top of the Championship table with Matt Ritchie's solitary goal sealing a tense 1-0 victory against playoff hopefuls Derby County on Saturday.
Ritchie's deflected strike in the 27th minute secured all three points for the hosts but Rafa Benitez's side were forced to endure a nervous finish with Tom Ince and Darren Bent missing good chances for eighth placed-Derby.
Victory lifts Newcastle, winners of three of their previous four games, two points above second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, who travel to Brentford on Sunday, in the second-tier Championship.
Reading remain third after twice coming from behind in a 2-2 draw away against Ipswich Town with Jordan Obita rescuing a point with his 78th-minute strike.
Cameron Jerome scored the only goal as Norwich City, winners of three successive games, climbed to seventh with a 1-0 victory at Cardiff City while Bristol City ended a 10-game winless run with a 2-1 win against bottom-of-the-table Rotherham United.
Blackburn Rovers beat Queens Park Rangers 1-0, Birmingham City were 1-0 victors against Fulham, Burton beat Wolves 2-1 and Barnsley and Preston North End finished goalless.
Nottingham Forest host Aston Villa in the Championship's late kick-off while fourth-placed Leeds United visit fifth-placed Huddersfield on Sunday.
(Reporting By Tom Hayward; Editing by Clare Fallon)
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.