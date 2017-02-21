Britain Football Soccer - Huddersfield Town v Reading - Sky Bet Championship - The John Smith's Stadium - 21/2/17 Tommy Smith of Huddersfield Town celebrates after the game Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Ed Sykes

Britain Football Soccer - Huddersfield Town v Reading - Sky Bet Championship - The John Smith's Stadium - 21/2/17 Philip Billing (R) celebrates with team mates and the club mascot after scoring the first goal for Huddersfield Town Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Ed Sykes

Britain Football Soccer - Huddersfield Town v Reading - Sky Bet Championship - The John Smith's Stadium - 21/2/17 Philip Billing scores the first goal for Huddersfield Town Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Ed Sykes

Huddersfield Town kept up the pressure on the top two teams in the Championship with a 1-0 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Reading thanks to a late goal by Philip Billing on Tuesday.

Billing struck from close range with eight minutes left to take third-placed Huddersfield back within four points of Brighton & Hove Albion, who trail leaders Newcastle United by a point.

Newcastle beat Aston Villa 2-0 on Monday to reach 69 points while Brighton won 2-0 at Barnsley on Saturday. Huddersfield's win gives them 64 points, ahead of fourth-placed Reading on 60.

Huddersfield lead the teams in the playoff places. Sheffield Wednesday, who occupy the final spot, lost 2-1 at home to Brentford and stay level on 58 points with Leeds United.

The top three all have a game in hand over their immediate rivals in England's second-tier Championship.

