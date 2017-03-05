Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
LONDON Newcastle United extended their lead at the top of the Championship to five points with a hard-fought 3-1 victory against fellow promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
In a battle of the Championship's two in-form sides, Newcastle led through Matt Ritchie's 10th-minute penalty and, though Huddersfield dominated, Daryl Murphy finished from a tight angle to double their advantage.
Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy converted a penalty with 18 minutes remaining but, with the hosts pushing hard for an equaliser, substitute Dwight Gayle scored his 21st goal of the season -- extending Newcastle's unbeaten league record to 10 matches.
Second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion could have briefly leapfrogged Newcastle earlier on Saturday but suffered a shock 3-0 defeat against struggling Nottingham Forest -- their second successive Championship loss.
Brighton are six points above Huddersfield in third who in turn lead fourth-placed Leeds United, 3-1 victors against Birmingham City on Friday night, by a point.
Reading sealed a 2-1 win against relegation-threatened Wolves and sit two points and one place above sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday who thumped Norwich 5-1 with Jordan Rhodes scoring a brace.
Elsewhere Fulham eased to a 3-1 win against Preston, Aston Villa were 2-0 winners at bottom-of-the-table Rotherham and Derby County beat Barnsley 2-1.
Blackburn Rovers beat Wigan Athletic 1-0, Ipswich and Brentford drew 1-1, Bristol City and Burton Albion finished goalless and Queens Park Rangers were 2-1 victors against Cardiff.
LONDON Arsenal salvaged some silverware from a traumatic season as they denied Chelsea the double with a 2-1 victory in an enthralling FA Cup final thanks to Aaron Ramsey's late winner on Saturday.