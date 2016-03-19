Football - Middlesbrough v Hull City - Sky Bet Football League Championship - The Riverside Stadium - 18/3/16Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka celebrates after David Nugent (not pictured) scores their first goalMandatory Credit: Action Images / Lee Smith

Middlesbrough's David Nugent scored in stoppage time to snatch a 1-0 home win over English Championship promotion rivals Hull City on Friday and go second in the table as the congested scrap to reach the Premier League intensifies.

A match that pitted the two meanest defences in England's second tier against each other was destined to be a cagey affair and so it proved until the 91st minute when substitute Nugent met Albert Adomah's cross and steered his header into the net.

The match marked the return to the dugout of Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka, who missed Sunday's defeat at struggling Charlton Athletic having walked out of training following a row.

Media reports said in the aftermath that the Spaniard was considering quitting as coach, but Karanka later said he never wanted to leave and the club did not consider sacking him.

"I told everyone it would be an emotional game because of the rumours in the week," the 42-year-old told Sky Sports on Friday. "If we play with the intensity that we played with today then we will win a lot of games."

Middlesbrough, who last played in the top flight in 2009, are four points behind leaders Burnley, who host mid-table Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, while Hull, who were relegated last season, stay fourth, eight points off the top.

Third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion are six points behind Burnley on 68 before their match at lowly MK Dons on Saturday.

It had been a match of few opportunities at The Riverside, with Boro's Cristhian Stuani having the best chance of the first half when his header was cleared off the line.

The incentive of reaching the Premier League has been magnified by a record-breaking three-year 5.1 billion pounds ($7.33 billion) broadcast deal that offers England's top flight clubs more television revenue than ever from next season.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)