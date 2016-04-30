LONDON Sheffield Wednesday secured the final Championship playoff slot on Saturday to remain on course for a possible return to the Premier League after 16 years.

Wednesday only needed a draw against seventh-placed Cardiff City but made sure with a no-nonsense 3-0 win, featuring two goals from Gary Hooper, his 12th and 13th of an impressive season, and an own goal from Lee Peltier.

The Owls are joined in the playoffs by Hull City and Derby County plus one of the top three teams, Middlesbrough, Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion, who are battling for the two automatic promotion spots.

Hull produced a sub-standard performance at already relegated Bolton Wanderers, who ended a 14-match run without a victory courtesy of Stephen Dobbie's goal.

Ipswich Town finally remembered how to win again after eight games, although their 3-2 victory came against Milton Keynes Dons, one of the few teams with a worse recent record.

Luke Varney's late winner secured the points after Alex Revell scored twice for the already-relegated Dons.

Fulham games are always guaranteed goals, although not necessarily at the right end for their supporters. Three for London rivals Brentford before the break took the total for their matches to 144, more than any other team.

Two of Brentford's goals in their 3-0 win came from Scott Hogan, who is providing one of the season's most heartwarming comeback stories.

The striker missed 18 months with a double cruciate knee injury, going 547 games without even kicking a ball, before fighting his way back to fitness and the Brentford attack.

Hogan has now scored five times in his last three games as Brentford continue to finish the season strongly.

Blackburn Rovers seemed unaffected by the decision of their manager Paul Lambert to leave at the end of the season. Two days on from his surprise announcement, the visitors inflicted Rotherham United's first defeat in 12 games with a close-range header from Shane Duffy.

Goals from Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ademola Lookman gave Charlton Athletic a 2-1 win at Leeds United, while a double from Jonathan Kodjia helped Bristol City to a 4-0 victory over Huddersfield Town.

