LONDON Norwich City, relegated from the Premier League last season, began their Championship campaign with a resounding 4-1 victory at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

City have had a settled summer and, enjoying the cohesion that familiarity breeds, put Rovers to the sword with three goals in the first 25 minutes.

Jacob Murphy, Wes Hoolahan and Cameron Jerome, who were all at the club when they were promoted in 2015, put Alex Neil's side in a commanding position as they delivered an early statement of intent to the rest of the league.

"We're very pleased but our feet won't come off the ground too much," manager Neil told reporters. "We're already thinking about next week."

Steven Naismith added a fourth in the 58th minute to complete a miserable afternoon for Blackburn who pulled a goal back through substitute Anthony Stokes.

Title favourites Newcastle United were beaten 1-0 at Fulham on Friday after a disjointed performance that manager Rafael Benitez described as a "wake-up call".

Towering forward Matt Smith scored the only goal when he profited from an error by Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles to head home.

Substitute Grant Ward scored a second-half hat-trick on his Ipswich Town debut as they defeated Barnsley 4-2 while Nottingham Forest came from behind to sink promoted Burton Albion 4-3 in a thriller.

Walter Zenga's Wolverhampton Wanderers recovered from a 2-0 deficit to draw 2-2 at Rotherham United.

