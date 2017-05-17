Britain Football Soccer - Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town - Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final Second Leg - Hillsborough - 17/5/17 Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher scores their first goal past Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith

Britain Football Soccer - Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town - Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final Second Leg - Hillsborough - 17/5/17 Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward celebrates after winning the penalty shoot out and match Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Britain Football Soccer - Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town - Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final Second Leg - Hillsborough - 17/5/17 Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward gestures as Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Hutchinson looks dejected after missing a penalty Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith

Britain Football Soccer - Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town - Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final Second Leg - Hillsborough - 17/5/17 Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward makes a save to win the penalty shoot out Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Britain Football Soccer - Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town - Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final Second Leg - Hillsborough - 17/5/17 Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward saves a penalty for Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri to win the shoot out Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith

Huddersfield Town reached England's second tier Championship playoff final as they overcame Sheffield Wednesday in a penalty shootout on Wednesday.

Keeper Danny Ward, on loan from Liverpool, saved from Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri to give Huddersfield a 4-3 win in the shootout after the match had finished 1-1 after extra time and by the same score on aggregate.

Huddersfield will face Reading in the Wembley final to decide which club joins Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Steven Fletcher had headed Wednesday ahead from Barry Bannan's cross, but Huddersfield drew level when Nahki Wells found the net via a deflection from Tom Lees.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Rex Gowar)