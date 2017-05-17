Sampaoli is no better than sacked Bauza, says Maradona
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
Huddersfield Town reached England's second tier Championship playoff final as they overcame Sheffield Wednesday in a penalty shootout on Wednesday.
Keeper Danny Ward, on loan from Liverpool, saved from Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri to give Huddersfield a 4-3 win in the shootout after the match had finished 1-1 after extra time and by the same score on aggregate.
Huddersfield will face Reading in the Wembley final to decide which club joins Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.
Steven Fletcher had headed Wednesday ahead from Barry Bannan's cross, but Huddersfield drew level when Nahki Wells found the net via a deflection from Tom Lees.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Rex Gowar)
LONDON Cricket South Africa launched its new T20 Global League in London on Monday, announcing the host cities and owners of the eight teams ahead of the player draft on Aug. 19.