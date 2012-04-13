April 13 Substitute Adam Le Fondre struck two late goals as Reading took a giant stride towards promotion back to the English Premier League by beating Championship (second division) title rivals Southampton 3-1 away on Friday. Southampton, who started the day top of the table thanks to a superior goal difference to Reading, went behind when Jason Roberts headed in a cross from Jimmy Kebe after 19 minutes. Prolific striker Rickie Lambert equalised for the home team three minutes into the second half with his 27th league goal of the season. Le Fondre came on midway through the second period and he put Reading in front with 18 minutes to go following more good work from Kebe. The visitors made sure of victory in stoppage time when Le Fondre took advantage of a defensive error and rounded the keeper to grab his second goal of the night. Reading, relegated from the Premier League in 2008, have 85 points with three matches left to play. Southampton (82 points) are second while West Ham United (76), who now have a game in hand, are third. The top two go up automatically and the next four teams go through to the promotion playoffs. Top of the table: * Automatic promotion X Playoff position Team P GD Pts * 1 Reading 43 29 85 * 2 Southampton 43 34 82 x 3 West Ham United 42 25 76 x 4 Birmingham City 42 25 70 x 5 Blackpool Rovers 42 15 67 x 6 Cardiff City 42 9 65 Remaining matches: April 17 Peterborough Utd v SOUTHAMPTON April 21 Middlesbrough v SOUTHAMPTON April 28 SOUTHAMPTON v Coventry City April 17 READING v Nottingham Forest April 21 READING v Crystal Palace April 28 Birmingham City v READING April 14 WEST HAM v Brighton April 17 Bristol City v WEST HAM April 23 Leicester v WEST HAM April 28 WEST HAM v Hull City (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris)