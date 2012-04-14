LONDON, April 14 West Ham United revived their
hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League with a 6-0
battering of playoff hopefuls Brighton in the Championship on
Saturday.
The east London club, whose promotion bid has faltered after
some poor home performances, remain in third place with three
games remaining but are only three points behind Southampton who
occupy the second automatic promotion berth.
Reading look almost certain to return to the Premier League
after beating title rivals Southampton 3-1 away on Friday to
lead the second tier of English football with 85 points, three
more than the Saints.
West Ham, whose are bidding to become tenants of the Olympic
Stadium, demolished Brighton at Upton Park, scoring three times
in the opening 11 minutes with two for Ricardo Vaz Te and one
for former Newcastle United midfielder Kevin Nolan.
Vaz Te completed his hat-trick in the second half as West
Ham boosted their goal difference.
West Ham and Southampton now face a nervy final three games
as they try to spare themselves the anxiety of the playoffs.
Fourth-placed Birmingham City, like West Ham trying to
bounce back to the top flight at the first attempt, drew 2-2
with visitors Bristol City.
Blackpool, who are fifth, drew 0-0 at Nottingham Forest
while League Cup runners-up Cardiff City are in the last playoff
spot after a 1-0 victory at Barnsley.
Portsmouth staved off a second relegation in three years,
for another week at least, with a 4-3 victory at Doncaster
Rovers who are relegated.
The south coast club are still in peril seven points from
the safety zone, however, and will go down if they fail to beat
Crystal Palace on Tuesday or Bristol City beat West Ham.
Charlton Athletic returned to the Championship after
clinching promotion from League One with a 1-0 victory at
Carlisle United.
Top of the table:
* Automatic promotion
X Playoff position
Team P GD Pts
* 1 Reading 43 29 85
* 2 Southampton 43 34 82
x 3 West Ham United 43 31 79
x 4 Birmingham City 43 25 71
x 5 Blackpool 43 15 68
x 6 Cardiff City 43 10 68
Remaining matches:
April 17 Peterborough Utd v SOUTHAMPTON
April 21 Middlesbrough v SOUTHAMPTON
April 28 SOUTHAMPTON v Coventry City
April 17 READING v Nottingham Forest
April 21 READING v Crystal Palace
April 28 Birmingham City v READING
April 17 Bristol City v WEST HAM
April 23 Leicester v WEST HAM
April 28 WEST HAM v Hull City
