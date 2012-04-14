LONDON, April 14 West Ham United revived their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League with a 6-0 battering of playoff hopefuls Brighton in the Championship on Saturday. The east London club, whose promotion bid has faltered after some poor home performances, remain in third place with three games remaining but are only three points behind Southampton who occupy the second automatic promotion berth. Reading look almost certain to return to the Premier League after beating title rivals Southampton 3-1 away on Friday to lead the second tier of English football with 85 points, three more than the Saints. West Ham, whose are bidding to become tenants of the Olympic Stadium, demolished Brighton at Upton Park, scoring three times in the opening 11 minutes with two for Ricardo Vaz Te and one for former Newcastle United midfielder Kevin Nolan. Vaz Te completed his hat-trick in the second half as West Ham boosted their goal difference. West Ham and Southampton now face a nervy final three games as they try to spare themselves the anxiety of the playoffs. Fourth-placed Birmingham City, like West Ham trying to bounce back to the top flight at the first attempt, drew 2-2 with visitors Bristol City. Blackpool, who are fifth, drew 0-0 at Nottingham Forest while League Cup runners-up Cardiff City are in the last playoff spot after a 1-0 victory at Barnsley. Portsmouth staved off a second relegation in three years, for another week at least, with a 4-3 victory at Doncaster Rovers who are relegated. The south coast club are still in peril seven points from the safety zone, however, and will go down if they fail to beat Crystal Palace on Tuesday or Bristol City beat West Ham. Charlton Athletic returned to the Championship after clinching promotion from League One with a 1-0 victory at Carlisle United. Top of the table: * Automatic promotion X Playoff position Team P GD Pts * 1 Reading 43 29 85 * 2 Southampton 43 34 82 x 3 West Ham United 43 31 79 x 4 Birmingham City 43 25 71 x 5 Blackpool 43 15 68 x 6 Cardiff City 43 10 68 Remaining matches: April 17 Peterborough Utd v SOUTHAMPTON April 21 Middlesbrough v SOUTHAMPTON April 28 SOUTHAMPTON v Coventry City April 17 READING v Nottingham Forest April 21 READING v Crystal Palace April 28 Birmingham City v READING April 17 Bristol City v WEST HAM April 23 Leicester v WEST HAM April 28 WEST HAM v Hull City (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)