LONDON, April 20 Cardiff City drew 1-1 at Burnley on Saturday to ensure they returned to the top flight of English soccer as winners of the English Championship (second division) after securing promotion earlier in the week.

Craig Conway put the Welsh club ahead after 27 minutes at Turf Moor before David Edgar equalised for the home side with a thumping header in the dying minutes.

The point moved Cardiff into an unassailable seven-point lead over second-placed Hull City with only two matches remaining.

Cardiff, who drew 0-0 with Charlton on Tuesday to ensure their return to the top flight after a 51-year absence, went ahead after a counter-attack when Kim Bo-kyung threaded a pass through to Conway, who worked the ball on to his right foot and curled it home.

Edgar's goal moved Burnley on to 55 points and virtual safety in the tight battle to avoid relegation.

Hull moved a step closer to a return to the Premier League after being relegated three years ago when they drew 0-0 against already-relegated Bristol City on Friday.

Hull will be assured of automatic promotion behind Cardiff if third-placed Watford lose against visitors Blackburn Rovers and fifth-placed Crystal Palace, who have played two games less than Hull, fail to beat Leicester later on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town improved their chances of avoiding the drop by beating Millwall 3-0 in another lunchtime kickoff to move out of the bottom three, at least until the rest of the afternoon's matches are played. (Reporting by Mike Collett)