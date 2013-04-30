LONDON, April 30 Crystal Palace missed the chance to secure a Championship (second division) playoff place after failing to win for a ninth successive game in a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Millwall on Tuesday.

Fifth-place Palace will now go into their final game of the season against Peterborough on Saturday, knowing a point will almost guarantee a top-six finish and keep alive their Premier League ambitions.

Millwall would likely ensure their second-tier future with a draw at Derby County.

Josh Wright went close for Millwall, while Palace's Yannick Bolasie was denied by a good save from the hosts' keeper David Forde.

Crystal Palace (69 points), Bolton Wanderers (67), Nottingham Forest (67) and Leicester City (65) all enter the final weekend with a chance of finishing in the final two playoff spots.

Cardiff City have already been promoted to the Premier League as champions while Hull and Watford are fighting for the second automatic promotion spot. Brighton have already secured a playoff place.

Millwall, on 56 points, are involved in a fight to avoid the drop with Sheffield Wednesday (55), Peterborough (54), and Barnsley (54).

Wolverhampton Wanderers (51) retain only slim hopes of staying up and bottom club Bristol City are already relegated. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)