By Tony Jimenez LONDON, April 26 Reading climbed back into the promotion playoff positions after two late goals from Pavel Pogrebnyak following an Adam Le Fondre penalty secured a 3-1 Championship (second tier) win at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday. Nigel Adkins's Reading side climbed to fifth in the table with 70 points and one game remaining this season, after Brighton & Hove Albion had briefly dislodged them from the playoff spots with a 2-0 win over Yeovil Town on Friday. Derby County consolidated third place with a 4-2 home win over Watford while Queens Park Rangers, in fourth, were held to a 1-1 home draw by relegation-threatened Millwall. Wigan Athletic are sixth, occupying the fourth and last playoff berth, despite losing 2-0 at home to Blackpool and have two games left this term. Champions Leicester City and second-placed Burnley, who are both already assured of promotion to the Premier League, recorded victories. Leicester won 2-0 at Huddersfield Town while Burnley won 1-0 against Ipswich Town to end the visitors' playoff hopes. STANDINGS P W D L F A PTS 1. Leicester 45 30 9 6 82 43 99 2. Burnley 45 26 14 5 70 35 92 3. Derby 45 25 9 11 83 51 84 4. QPR 45 22 11 12 57 42 77 5. Reading 45 19 13 13 68 54 70 6. Wigan 44 20 10 14 57 44 70 (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)