LONDON, April 26 Reading climbed back into the
promotion playoff positions after two late goals from Pavel
Pogrebnyak following an Adam Le Fondre penalty secured a 3-1
Championship (second tier) win at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.
Nigel Adkins's Reading side climbed to fifth in the table
with 70 points and one game remaining this season, after
Brighton & Hove Albion had briefly dislodged them from the
playoff spots with a 2-0 win over Yeovil Town on Friday.
Derby County consolidated third place with a 4-2 home win
over Watford while Queens Park Rangers, in fourth, were held to
a 1-1 home draw by relegation-threatened Millwall.
Wigan Athletic are sixth, occupying the fourth and last
playoff berth, despite losing 2-0 at home to Blackpool and have
two games left this term.
Champions Leicester City and second-placed Burnley, who are
both already assured of promotion to the Premier League,
recorded victories.
Leicester won 2-0 at Huddersfield Town while Burnley won 1-0
against Ipswich Town to end the visitors' playoff hopes.
STANDINGS P W D L F A PTS
1. Leicester 45 30 9 6 82 43 99
2. Burnley 45 26 14 5 70 35 92
3. Derby 45 25 9 11 83 51 84
4. QPR 45 22 11 12 57 42 77
5. Reading 45 19 13 13 68 54 70
6. Wigan 44 20 10 14 57 44 70
