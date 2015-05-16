May 16 Norwich City will meet Middlesbrough at Wembley for a place in the Premier League next season after a 3-1 victory over 10-man Ipswich Town in their Championship playoff semi-final, second leg at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Ipswich went down 4-2 on aggregate having had Christophe Berra sent off four minutes into the second half for handling Nathan Redmond's goalbound shot with Wes Hoolahan scoring the resulting penalty to put Norwich ahead in the tie.

The visitors levelled on the hour when Tommy Smith reacted quickest to Daryl Murphy's header to stab home but their celebrations lasted a mere four minutes as Redmond rifled a low shot past keeper Bartosz Bialkowski to restore Norwich's lead.

The home side sealed victory over their local rivals and a place in the May 25 final 13 minutes from time with Cameron Jerome finishing from Redmond's astute pass.

The winners of the final are set to earn an estimated 120 million pounds ($188.72 million) by reaching the Premier League.

Bournemouth and Watford were automatically promoted to the top flight. (Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ken Ferris)