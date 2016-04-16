LONDON, April 16 Middlesbrough moved four points clear at the top of the Championship when they beat already-relegated bottom side Bolton Wanderers 2-1 on Saturday with two goals from Jordan Rhodes including the injury time winner.

Josh Vela fired Bolton in front after 61 minutes to give the long-suffering home fans something to cheer, finding the net after a pass from former England striker Emile Heskey.

Boro equalised 12 minutes later when Rhodes scored from close range and he then headed in their winning goal three minutes into stoppage time.

The result took Middlesbrough on to 85 points, four clear of second-placed Brighton, who beat Fulham 5-0 on Friday. Burnley, who are third on 80 points, will move into second place and close the gap on Middlesbrough if they win at Birmingham later on Saturday. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Alan Baldwin)