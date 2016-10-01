LONDON Oct 1 Huddersfield's superb start to the season in England's second-tier Championship continued as they won 1-0 at Ipswich Town to go three points clear at the top on Saturday.

Christopher Schindler's header 13 minutes after halftime secured Huddersfield's eighth win in 11 games and moved them up to 25 points.

The chasing pack ensured they stayed on Huddersfield's tail, however, with Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Bristol City and Birmingham City also winning.

Newcastle, second and three points adrift of the leaders, needed a first-half goal from Christian Atsu to beat bottom club Rotherham 1-0.

Third-place Brighton won 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 and Birmingham stretched their unbeaten run to seven games with a 1-0 home win over Blackburn Rovers.

Norwich City could return to second place and cut Huddersfield's lead to two points with victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday's late game. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Clare Fallon)