LONDON, March 14 Middlesbrough went top of the tightest league in Europe when they beat Ipswich Town 4-1 on Saturday to move three points clear of Bournemouth, Derby County and Watford in the English Championship title race.

At the start of the day Middlesbrough were level on 66 points with that trio and Norwich City were a point behind, but their victory in the early kickoff moved them top of England's second tier, temporarily at least.

The result damaged Ipswich's hopes of promotion, leaving them just outside the playoff positions in seventh place with 61 points.

Daniel Ayala headed Boro ahead after four minutes and although Ipswich were level seven minutes later through Daryl Murphy, Albert Adomah put the home side back in front before halftime. Two second-half goals from Patrick Bamford, who is on loan from Chelsea, sealed the points.

Bournemouth, the morning leaders, play bottom-placed Blackpool later while Derby are at Norwich and Watford are at home to Reading.

