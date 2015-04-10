LONDON, April 10 Bournemouth took a big step towards securing promotion to the Premier League after a dazzling strike by Yann Kermorgant helped the Championship leaders to a 2-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday.

Eddie Howe's men went in front when Kermorgant curled a 25-metre free kick into the top corner in the 70th minute and Callum Wilson made sure of victory when he scored on the counter attack 11 minutes later.

South coast club Bournemouth, who have never played in the top tier of English football, are now four points clear with four games left.

The two leading teams go up automatically and the next four go through to the playoffs that determine one more promotion place.

Norwich City and Watford, who are both four points off the pace, travel to Bolton Wanderers and Millwall respectively on Saturday.

Middlesbrough, one point further adrift in fourth position, host Rotherham United on Saturday while fifth-placed Derby County entertain Brentford who are just outside the playoff spots in seventh.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, nine points adrift of Bournemouth in sixth place, visit Birmingham City.

Elsewhere on Friday, third from bottom Wigan Athletic did little to improve their chances of avoiding the drop as they drew 2-2 at Fulham who are nine points clear of the relegation zone.

The Championship is the fifth biggest league in Europe in terms of attendance after the Bundesliga, Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Martyn Herman)