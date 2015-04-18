LONDON, April 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town drew 1-1 in the Championship on Saturday to stay on the fringes of the gripping race for promotion to the Premier League.

Ipswich led through a 21st-minute own goal by Richard Stearman but Benik Afobe equalised five minutes into the second half to keep Wolves seventh in the table, one place and three points behind their opponents who occupy the last playoff spot.

Bournemouth will bid to return to the top of the table when they host Sheffield Wednesday later on Saturday while third-placed Watford entertain Birmingham City.

Derby County, in fifth, travel to Huddersfield Town.

Middlesbrough won 1-0 at Norwich City on Friday to move a point ahead of Bournemouth with two matches to play.

The top two teams go up to the Premier League and the next four enter playoffs to decide the final promotion place.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)