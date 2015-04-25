(Corrects last para with Wigan on brink of relegation)
* Watford promoted to Premier League
* Middlesbrough lose 4-3 at Fulham
LONDON, April 25 Watford sealed a lucrative
return to the Premier League on Saturday after they won 2-0 at
Brighton & Hove Albion and other results went their way on a day
of dramatic twists and turns in the Championship.
With Middlesbrough losing 4-3 at Fulham, while Norwich City
drew 1-1 at Rotherham, Watford were sure of promotion and a
potential cash boost of more than 120 million pounds ($182.23
million).
Troy Deeney's neat finish after 28 minutes, his 21st league
goal of the season, and a stoppage-time strike by Matej Vydra
secured the win for the Italian-owned club, who were last in
English soccer's top flight in 2006-07.
With second-placed Bournemouth not playing Bolton Wanderers
until Monday, the pressure was on Middlesbrough and Norwich City
to close Watford's four-point lead at the top.
Goals from Michael Turner and a penalty from Ross McCormack
gave Fulham a 2-0 lead at Craven Cottage but Adam Reach pulled a
goal back for Boro in the 65th minute.
The visitors' cause was not helped when McCormack converted
his second penalty after George Friend was sent off but they
staged an unlikely comeback thanks to goals from Daniel Ayala
and Kike.
However, the hard work was undone when McCormack completed
his hat-trick in injury time to leave Aitor Karanka's
Middlesbrough third with 84 points from 45 games.
Fourth-placed Norwich needed three points against lowly
Rotherham to deny Watford promotion and Gary Hooper's second
half goal sent them on their way after Lewis Grabban's dismissal
in the opening period.
But Jordan Bowery struck a crucial equaliser for Rotherham,
who were deducted three points on Friday for fielding an
ineligible player earlier in the season.
Rotherham remain 21st after Millwall drew 3-3 against
sixth-placed Derby County.
With only the top two gaining automatic promotion, the race
for the playoff places is also hotting up.
Ipswich Town are fifth after a 2-1 victory over Nottingham
Forest, while Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers (75) are two
points outside the playoff places after 2-0 and 1-0 wins over
Reading and Wigan Athletic respectively.
Wigan's home defeat to Wolves meant the club, who dropped
out of the Premier League in 2013, will go down to League One if
Rotherham take a point from their home game to Reading on
Tuesday.
Played Points
Watford 45 88
Bournemouth 44 84
Middlesbrough 45 84
Norwich City 45 83
Ipswich Town 45 78
Derby County 45 77
($1 = 0.6585 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Ed Osmond and Michael Hann, editing by Alan
Baldwin)