Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
LONDON Dec 26 Leeds United bolstered their promotion ambitions with a 4-1 victory at Preston North End on Monday as their former player Jermaine Beckford was sent off in his first match back since serving a three-match suspension.
Goals by Kemar Roofe, Hadi Sacko and Souleymane Doukara put the visitors in control before the break and Pablo Hernandez added a late fourth to leave Leeds in fifth place in the Championship with 41 points.
Beckford, who was sent off for fighting with a team mate in his last match, came on as a substitute but did not last long as he was red-carded for a reckless kick into the face of a Leeds defender.
With leaders Newcastle United playing later against Sheffield Wednesday and second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion not in action, the focus was on the pack trying to reel in the league's two most consistent sides.
Third-placed Reading kept in touch with the automatic promotion places thanks to a 3-1 home victory over Norwich City who had Jonny Howson sent off for deliberate handball.
Huddersfield came from a goal down to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 and stay fourth, a point ahead of Leeds.
Michael Mancienne's own goal shortly after halftime sealed the points for Huddersfield and the Forest defender was later sent off to a complete a miserable day.
Bottom club Rotherham United managed only their third win all season, beating fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic 3-2. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.