LONDON May 13 Neither Fulham nor Reading were able to strike an early advantage in the race for promotion to the Premier League as they drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Championship playoff semi-final on Saturday.

Against the run of play, Jordan Obita fired Reading ahead from a difficult angle in the 53rd minute but Fulham's Tom Cairney deservedly headed the hosts level 12 minutes later.

Reading's Paul McShane was shown a straight red card for a wild challenge in the 80th minute but Fulham could not make use of their numerical advantage in the closing stages.

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Huddersfield Town for the second semi-final on Sunday ahead of the second legs in midweek. (Reporting By Tom Hayward,; Editing by Neville Dalton)