April 5 Leicester City have returned to the Premier League for the first time since 2004 after Queens Park Rangers and Derby County both lost on Saturday.

Leicester, who beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on Friday, have 89 points from 40 matches, and are guaranteed to finish in the top two positions.

QPR lost to Bournemouth 2-1 while Derby went down 1-0 to Middlesbrough, meaning neither side can overhaul Nigel Pearson's side.

Leicester lead second-placed Burnley by nine points. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)