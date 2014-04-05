Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
April 5 Leicester City have returned to the Premier League for the first time since 2004 after Queens Park Rangers and Derby County both lost on Saturday.
Leicester, who beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on Friday, have 89 points from 40 matches, and are guaranteed to finish in the top two positions.
QPR lost to Bournemouth 2-1 while Derby went down 1-0 to Middlesbrough, meaning neither side can overhaul Nigel Pearson's side.
Leicester lead second-placed Burnley by nine points. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.